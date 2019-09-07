NuCana plc (NCNA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Contrasting side by side

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.58 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NuCana plc and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NuCana plc and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NuCana plc is 15 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15. The Current Ratio of rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. NuCana plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NuCana plc and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 89.75% for NuCana plc with consensus target price of $20. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 consensus target price and a 640.07% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than NuCana plc as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NuCana plc and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.7% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders owned 15.36% of NuCana plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year NuCana plc had bearish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.