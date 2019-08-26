NuCana plc (NCNA) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Contrasting side by side

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuCana plc are 15 and 15. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NuCana plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is NuCana plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 161.44%. On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 233.33% and its average price target is $25.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than NuCana plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NuCana plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 33.4%. About 15.36% of NuCana plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 56.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year NuCana plc has stronger performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors NuCana plc beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.