NuCana plc (NCNA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Comparing side by side

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NuCana plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NuCana plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuCana plc are 15 and 15. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NuCana plc and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 161.44% for NuCana plc with average target price of $20. Competitively the average target price of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential 254.61% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than NuCana plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.7% of NuCana plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year NuCana plc had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats NuCana plc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.