NuCana plc (NCNA) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 1126.22 N/A -3.15 0.00

Demonstrates NuCana plc and MeiraGTx Holdings plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NuCana plc and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

NuCana plc has a Current Ratio of 15 and a Quick Ratio of 15. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.9% of NuCana plc shares and 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 19.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year NuCana plc was less bullish than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.