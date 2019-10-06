NuCana plc (NCNA) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 8 0.00 12.88M -0.49 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NuCana plc and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NuCana plc and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 157,649,938.80% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 180,373,831.78% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuCana plc are 15 and 15. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NuCana plc and Gritstone Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc’s upside potential currently stands at 205.34% and an $20 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.7% of NuCana plc shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held 15.36% of NuCana plc shares. Comparatively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year NuCana plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.