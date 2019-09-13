NuCana plc (NCNA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparison side by side

Since NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 313.55 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates NuCana plc and CorMedix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, CorMedix Inc. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NuCana plc and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 124.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.7% of NuCana plc shares and 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. About 15.36% of NuCana plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year NuCana plc had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.