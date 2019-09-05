NuCana plc (NCNA) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 497.57 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NuCana plc and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NuCana plc and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is NuCana plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 86.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.7% of NuCana plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders are 15.36%. Comparatively, 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year NuCana plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.