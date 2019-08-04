NuCana plc (NCNA) Analysts See $-0.27 EPS; Brightsphere Investment Group Plc Ordinary Shares (BSIG) Shorts Up By 6.29%

Analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report $-0.27 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 440.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, NuCana plc’s analysts see 22.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 13,585 shares traded. NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has declined 57.21% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NCNA News: 09/04/2018 – NuCana plc Announces Appointment of Adam George to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – NuCana 1Q Loss/Shr GBP0.20; 21/03/2018 NuCana Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – NuCana Announces Appointment of Cyrille Leperlier to Its Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – NuCana Plc Announces Appointment of Adam George to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – NuCana Announces Appointment of Cyrille Leperlier to its Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – NuCana CEO Hugh Griffith Honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award from Life Sciences Scotland

Brightsphere Investment Group Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:BSIG) had an increase of 6.29% in short interest. BSIG’s SI was 1.03 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.29% from 965,700 shares previously. With 509,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Brightsphere Investment Group Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:BSIG)’s short sellers to cover BSIG’s short positions. The SI to Brightsphere Investment Group Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.13%. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 562,356 shares traded or 14.12% up from the average. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has declined 24.33% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BSIG News: 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE 1Q ENI REV. $247.8M, EST. $237.4M; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC – QTRLY ECONOMIC NET INCOME EPS OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC – AUM OF $240.1 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – BrightSphere Investment 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – BrightSphere Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-16; 09/05/2018 – HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG HDDG.DE – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP’S HOLDING IN THE COMPANY FELL TO 0 PCT FROM 4.98 PCT AS OF MAY 3; 03/05/2018 – BrightSphere Investment 1Q Rev $249.7M; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE 1Q NET INFLOWS $1.9B; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE 1Q ENI/ADJ. UNIT 50C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – BrightSphere Investment Raises Dividend to 10c

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $278.84 million. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing NUC-3373, a ProTide transformation of the active anti-cancer metabolite of 5-fluorouracil, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $894.81 million. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It has a 6.22 P/E ratio. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries.