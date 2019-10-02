Nuance Investments Raised Its Unum Group (UNM) Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $510,188

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 232,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 2.48M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.32M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 1.33 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 3,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 94,740 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.69 million, down from 98,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Unum Group Announces Redemption of 3.00% Senior Notes Due 2021 – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Unum Group Announces retirement of CFO Jack McGarry in October 2019, Steve Zabel to become CFO – Business Wire” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Is Yielding 3.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share of its common stock – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 81,225 shares to 4,343 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 418,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,913 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

