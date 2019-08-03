Nuance Investments Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.02 Million; Stock Price Declined; Jump Trading Raised Kb Home (KBH) Holding by $452,496

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 7,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 155,486 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74 million, up from 148,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 1.54 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Logan Pointe in West Jacksonville; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,632 shares to 13,268 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 59,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,794 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 297,553 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moreover, Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 112,663 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 273 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 50,172 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 33,931 shares. Hl Services Lc has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Ing Groep Nv owns 12,968 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw Communication Inc has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 76,799 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 265,847 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 4,149 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 101,697 shares to 4,813 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 224,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23M shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 490,628 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Ckw Fincl Gp stated it has 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Merchants Corp holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,240 shares. Great Lakes Lc holds 102,576 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 32,124 are held by Ntv Asset Mgmt. Albion Fincl Grp Inc Ut holds 0.21% or 11,267 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 9,627 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Vermont-based Community Fincl Svcs Ltd Com has invested 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Montecito Bank And Tru accumulated 27,110 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 306,720 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. B And T Management Dba Alpha Management owns 9,573 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.16% or 38,600 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv has 50,413 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Management, a New York-based fund reported 10,369 shares. Carderock Cap Management holds 0.29% or 5,089 shares in its portfolio.

