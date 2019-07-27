Nuance Investments Raised By $17.30 Million Its Metlife (MET) Holding; Westwood Global Investments Increased Its Tenaris (TS) Stake

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased Tenaris (TS) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Global Investments Llc acquired 272,252 shares as Tenaris (TS)’s stock rose 4.79%. The Westwood Global Investments Llc holds 6.92M shares with $195.43M value, up from 6.65 million last quarter. Tenaris now has $15.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 2.02M shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M

Nuance Investments Llc increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 26.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc acquired 411,882 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 1.95 million shares with $83.05 million value, up from 1.54M last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $48.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named

Among 2 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris SA had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TS in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Nuance Investments Llc decreased Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) stake by 123,605 shares to 933,792 valued at $57.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 113,772 shares and now owns 301,847 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.