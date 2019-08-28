Nuance Investments Position in Sjw Group (SJW) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Upped Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Stake

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 570.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 109,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 128,748 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 19,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 30,466 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 02/05/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Names Karlyn Knieriem to Succeed Stephen Ulenberg as Chief Risk Officer; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 123,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The institutional investor held 933,792 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.65 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.47. About 6,122 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – PRELIMINARY S-4 PROXY AND REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SJW GROUP MERGER TO BE FILED SHORTLY; 15/03/2018 – Following Transaction Close, SJW Shareholders Will Own About 60% of Combined Co, Connecticut Water Shareholders About 40%; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – JAMES LYNCH WILL SERVE AS CFO OF NEWLY COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Board Unanimously Reaffirms Commitment to Connecticut Water Deal; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – HAS RIGHT UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT TO REVIEW, NEGOTIATE ANY ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS RECEIVED UNTIL 11:59 P.M. ET ON JULY 14, 2018; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY TO URGE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST” SJW GROUP MERGER PROPOSAL, OTHERS; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – NEW COMPANY EXPECTS TO PURSUE A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $100 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water-SJW Combination Expected to Be Accretive to Each Company’s Standalone EPS in First Fiscal Year Post-Closing; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY ES.N OFFERS $63.50 PER SHARE IN CASH AND STOCK TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE URGES CTWS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST SJW PROPOSAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De holds 13,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 77,884 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 573,417 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) or 39,544 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd accumulated 0.46% or 447,577 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 13,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gp reported 485,448 shares stake. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 394,174 shares stake. Svcs Automobile Association owns 388,303 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cornercap Counsel Inc invested in 0.15% or 35,485 shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 14,888 shares to 11,685 shares, valued at $272,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 98,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,621 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.06 million shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $25.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 298,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.17 million for 18.06 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

