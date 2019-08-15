Nuance Investments Position in Diageo P L C (DEO) Lowered by $11.60 Million as Shares Declined; Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Holding Has Upped by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 71,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 152,838 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01 million, down from 224,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.78. About 340,224 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 391,957 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.02 million, up from 310,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 934,908 shares traded or 32.95% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin invested in 0.01% or 59,431 shares. Regions Fin Corporation holds 0.01% or 9,807 shares. Vanguard holds 0.01% or 4.14M shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling, New York-based fund reported 127 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Zeke Capital Advisors has invested 0.06% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 27,772 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 17,520 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 4,116 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.1% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 209,947 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 13,500 shares. Macquarie Gp has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 14,500 shares to 265,675 shares, valued at $20.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 55,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,775 shares, and cut its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).