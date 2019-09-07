Nuance Investments Lowered Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake by $11.60 Million; Stock Declined; Peak Asset Management Has Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 71,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 152,838 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01 million, down from 224,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.93. About 663,932 shares traded or 88.81% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South State Corp holds 176,994 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp accumulated 13,127 shares. Hodges Mgmt stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Co owns 2,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 1.16% or 5.50 million shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Capital Mngmt has invested 0.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 2,462 shares. Da Davidson & Com accumulated 293,582 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Company Ma owns 37.39 million shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lafayette Invests has 0.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,225 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP holds 65,320 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 1.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 435,378 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 23.50 million shares or 1.09% of all its holdings.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 75,199 shares to 12,023 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,307 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.