Nuance Investments Lifted Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Holding; Cnb Financial (CCNE) SI Increased By 60.48%

Nuance Investments Llc increased Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) stake by 31.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc acquired 78,459 shares as Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 325,696 shares with $70.34M value, up from 247,237 last quarter. Everest Re Group Ltd now has $9.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $238.81. About 26,647 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q

Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) had an increase of 60.48% in short interest. CCNE’s SI was 94,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 60.48% from 58,700 shares previously. With 18,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)’s short sellers to cover CCNE’s short positions. The SI to Cnb Financial Corporation’s float is 0.66%. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 2,241 shares traded. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening; 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW)

Among 2 analysts covering Everest Re (NYSE:RE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Everest Re has $26000 highest and $23200 lowest target. $249.67’s average target is 4.55% above currents $238.81 stock price. Everest Re had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of RE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,389 activity. Shares for $121,155 were bought by HARTZBAND MERYL D on Friday, August 2. GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.15% or 75,882 shares. Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.64% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Cibc Financial Bank Usa stated it has 4,307 shares. Old Bancshares In reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). State Street reported 1.94 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 1,538 shares. Twin Management Inc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Panagora Asset Incorporated has 82,414 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 1,816 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 3,353 shares. Oak Associate Oh holds 0.14% or 10,600 shares. Atria Llc reported 954 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 30,432 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1,848 shares. Donald Smith & Company Inc reported 319,973 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc decreased Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) stake by 1.37 million shares to 1.19M valued at $47.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 224,829 shares and now owns 3.23M shares. White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) was reduced too.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $405.10 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2,690 activity. Scott Nicholas N. Jr. had bought 50 shares worth $1,336.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold CNB Financial Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.51 million shares or 0.72% more from 6.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Limited Liability holds 11,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 37,514 were accumulated by Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Co. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 378,064 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 759,596 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.21% or 207,414 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,289 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 91 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 21,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Millennium Mngmt Limited accumulated 10,948 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 8,775 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company accumulated 7,291 shares. Charles Schwab Inc owns 0% invested in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) for 34,253 shares. Banc Funds Limited Company has 0.64% invested in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE).