Nuance Investments Increased Sysco (SYY) Stake by $1.71 Million; Altavista Wealth Management Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 25,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 112,121 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 86,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 1.61 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.52. About 2.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 28/03/2018 – Cramer notes the Amazon-led declines, recommending some other, safer names for concerned homegamers; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Pentagon head orders cloud contract review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Amazon – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 219,553 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Llc holds 4,844 shares. Fund Mngmt accumulated 10,040 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cahill Financial stated it has 129 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 521 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 1.24% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc stated it has 1.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leavell Inv Mgmt reported 1,094 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.4% or 492 shares in its portfolio. Vision Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 3.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudson Bay Capital LP owns 7,832 shares. Aspiriant holds 1,135 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 1,930 were accumulated by Old Dominion Capital Mgmt.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1.37 million shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $47.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 101,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,813 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).