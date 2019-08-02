Nuance Investments Increased Its Position in Metlife (MET) as Valuation Rose; Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Holder Botty Investors Has Lowered Its Position by $3.17 Million

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 411,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.05 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 10.54 million shares traded or 133.55% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-MetLife names U.S. CFO as head of its retirement business; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 7.34M shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 88,649 shares to 107,878 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 224,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23M shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.32 million for 28.03 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.