Nuance Investments Holds Holding in Equity Comwlth (EQC); Advisory Research Has Lowered Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $3.92 Million

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 455,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 4.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.21M, up from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 818,703 shares traded or 73.73% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 22,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 157,274 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.46 million, down from 179,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.51M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 1.28 million shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $113.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 150,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,437 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (VCIT) by 4,717 shares to 24,675 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Garrett Motion Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1.