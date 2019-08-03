Nuance Investments Has Upped Its Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Holding by $10.75 Million; Shares Rose; Estabrook Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in National (NOV) as Stock Declined

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in National (NOV) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 1,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 22,084 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $588.32 million, down from 23,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 7.39M shares traded or 55.22% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 1.19M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 5.59M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.54M, up from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 1.72 million shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1

