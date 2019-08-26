Nuance Investments Has Upped Its Equity Comwlth (EQC) Stake; Insmed (INSM) Shorts Up By 5.76%

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) had an increase of 5.76% in short interest. INSM’s SI was 12.20M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.76% from 11.53M shares previously. With 988,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM)’s short sellers to cover INSM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 906,210 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC

Nuance Investments Llc increased Equity Comwlth (EQC) stake by 50.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc acquired 1.28M shares as Equity Comwlth (EQC)'s stock rose 4.97%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 3.83 million shares with $125.06 million value, up from 2.55 million last quarter. Equity Comwlth now has $4.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 206,027 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Insmed Incorporated shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 199,476 were reported by Principal Fincl Gp. Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested in 21,513 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability reported 2,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 117,253 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management Comm has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). 228,850 are held by Granahan Inv Management Ma. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt L P has 0.25% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 1,130 shares or 0% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 0.64% or 98,939 shares. Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 26,936 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 948,654 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Among 2 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed has $44 highest and $43 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 170.52% above currents $16.08 stock price. Insmed had 4 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Friday, March 8 report.

