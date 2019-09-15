Nuance Investments Has Trimmed Metlife (MET) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 322,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.86 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 7.03M shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 1.91M shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 85.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food For Thought Regarding Veeva’s Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veeva adds pharma exec to board – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “50 Companies Select Veeva Vault CTMS to Modernize Clinical Trial Management – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 135,359 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $101.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 21,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.58 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.