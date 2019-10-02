Nuance Investments Has Trimmed Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Polaris Inds (PII) Holder Proshare Advisors Has Increased Stake by $828,009

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 249,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 753,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.72M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $145.55. About 1.17M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 9,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 135,888 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.40 million, up from 126,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 455,228 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.35 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 63,941 shares to 294,854 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 744,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).

