Nuance Investments Has Raised Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stake By $14.79 Million; Vertex One Asset Management Has Cut Mcewen Mng (MUX) Stake By $1.18 Million

Nuance Investments Llc increased Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) stake by 28.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc acquired 344,052 shares as Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 1.53 million shares with $66.70M value, up from 1.19 million last quarter. Smith & Nephew Plc now has $20.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 417,390 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 06/03/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF JOURNEY Il XR TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Mcewen Mng Inc (MUX) stake by 77.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 1.18 million shares as Mcewen Mng Inc (MUX)’s stock rose 22.70%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 339,500 shares with $596,000 value, down from 1.52M last quarter. Mcewen Mng Inc now has $577.41M valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.595. About 2.10 million shares traded. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 24.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Proposed Issue of Notes; 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces Potential New Source of Revenue at the Black Fox Complex; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING INC – INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO US$50 MLN IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION GOLD BAR MINE IN NEVADA; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico; 24/05/2018 – MCEWEN ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL NEW SOURCE OF REVENUE AT BLACK FOX; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES UP TO $50M; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.)

Nuance Investments Llc decreased Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) stake by 418,457 shares to 749,913 valued at $102.41 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 829,651 shares and now owns 136,735 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Smith+Nephew launches new EVOSâ„¢ WRIST Plating System; an evolutionary treatment option for both simple and complex wrist fractures – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Smith+Nephew launches PICOâ„¢ 7Y in the US, a portable single use negative pressure wound therapy system to treat two wounds simultaneously – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Smith+Nephew introduces ground-breaking assurance program for TRIGENâ„¢ INTERTANâ„¢ Intertrochanteric Hip Fracture Nail – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Robotics: Interesting Prospects On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Smith+Nephew launches PICO(TM) 7Y in the US, a portable single use negative pressure wound therapy system to treat two wounds simultaneously – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by McEwen Mining Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. McEwen Mining has $4.2000 highest and $3.5000 lowest target. $3.85’s average target is 141.38% above currents $1.595 stock price. McEwen Mining had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Monday, August 19.