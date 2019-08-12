Nuance Investments Has Raised Position in Lindsay (LNN) by $23.45 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Its Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Holding by $2.77 Million; Stock Rose

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Lindsay Corp (LNN) by 2567.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 244,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 253,776 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56 million, up from 9,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.17. About 63,470 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Lindsay May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corporation (CSFL) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 120,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 473,975 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, up from 353,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 562,270 shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 101,697 shares to 4,813 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,277 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Cl A by 67,799 shares to 130,683 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 22,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,723 shares, and cut its stake in E. W. Scripps Company Class A (NYSE:SSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.