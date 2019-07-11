Nuance Investments Has Lowered White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Position; V F (VFC) Sentiment Is 1.09

Nuance Investments Llc decreased White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) stake by 12.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc sold 2,360 shares as White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM)’s stock rose 5.10%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 17,277 shares with $15.99M value, down from 19,637 last quarter. White Mtns Ins Group Ltd now has $3.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1043.9. About 25,999 shares traded or 69.08% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M

V F Corp (VFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 318 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 292 sold and decreased holdings in V F Corp. The funds in our database reported: 388.62 million shares, down from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding V F Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 238 Increased: 227 New Position: 91.

The stock increased 1.19% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 1.15 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $34.93 billion. It operates through four divisions: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. It has a 27.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. holds 11.89% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation for 136.64 million shares. Amg National Trust Bank owns 1.46 million shares or 7.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc has 4.23% invested in the company for 449,050 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 3.98% in the stock. Wallington Asset Management Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 161,092 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc increased Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) stake by 1.19 million shares to 5.59 million valued at $53.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) stake by 158,084 shares and now owns 384,753 shares. Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cove Street Ltd Liability accumulated 83 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 544 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 95 shares. Brandes Inv LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Ftb Advsr owns 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 33 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co invested 0.32% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Vanguard Gp Inc Inc invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Klingenstein Fields & Communication Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 788 shares. First Mercantile reported 0.08% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Regions Financial Corp stated it has 225 shares. 184 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Management. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co holds 619 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Lc invested in 24,480 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity. Shares for $459,223 were bought by Tanner David Allen on Tuesday, March 26.