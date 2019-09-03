Nuance Investments Has Lowered Its Sjw Group (SJW) Stake by $7.54 Million; Avalon Global Asset Management Cut Its Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Position by $400,000; Share Price Rose

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 123,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The institutional investor held 933,792 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.65 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.02. About 19,472 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Also Cites ‘Potentially Protracted’ Regulatory Review; 25/04/2018 – SJW Rejected $68.25 a Share Bid From Unnamed Party — Filing; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: Remains Fully Committed to Its Proposed Combination With SJW; 15/03/2018 CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – DEAL FOR $61.86 PER SHARE, OR ABOUT $750 MLN IN AGGREGATE; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water Service, Inc. Reports 2017 Earnings; 22/05/2018 – CTWS SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (CTWS) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company to SJW Group; 15/03/2018 – Combined Connecticut Water Service-SJW Company’s Board Will Consist of 12 Directors With 7 Appointed By SJW and 5 Appointed by Connecticut Water; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water-SJW Transaction Expected to Close by Year-End 2018; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Cal Water’s Indication Not Reasonably Likely to Lead to Superior Proposal

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The hedge fund held 51,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $107.01. About 50,578 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 25,000 shares to 236,260 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Co LP reported 426,052 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 68,244 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 8,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,756 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,546 shares. Bbt Mgmt Limited Co reported 3,444 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Montana-based Davidson Investment has invested 0.64% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Pier Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 91,666 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Comm Asset Us has 379,607 shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Nomura Holdings Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 26,693 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 311,343 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 35,040 shares. 463,000 are held by Capital Rech Invsts. Gemmer Asset Llc has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $24.61 million for 46.13 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 26.85% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $22.25 million for 21.84 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 3,357 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd invested 0.05% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 18,678 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability accumulated 58,630 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 245,900 shares. Macquarie Ltd has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Moreover, Magellan Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 107,878 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 368,503 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 14,703 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Australia-based Rare Infrastructure Ltd has invested 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.02% or 1.83 million shares.