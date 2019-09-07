Nuance Investments Has Lowered Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake by $11.60 Million; Share Value Declined; Applied Matls (AMAT) Share Price Rose While Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Cut Position by $581,100

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 148,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 163,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 71,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 152,838 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01 million, down from 224,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.93. About 663,932 shares traded or 88.81% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc owns 220 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 60,100 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Sol Mngmt Comm invested in 8,400 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 12,750 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp owns 1.92 million shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co has 232,145 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital Incorporated holds 0.01% or 19,165 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.05% or 1.85 million shares. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Alpha Windward Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Vanguard reported 73.34M shares stake. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Mngmt has 0.58% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 42,627 shares. 9,333 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel. New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 3.56M shares.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $669.56M for 16.48 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 78,459 shares to 325,696 shares, valued at $70.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 16,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

