Nuance Investments Has Lifted Globus Med (GMED) Position By $41.71 Million; Last Week CACI International (CACI) Coverage

Nuance Investments Llc increased Globus Med Inc (GMED) stake by 307.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc acquired 993,056 shares as Globus Med Inc (GMED)’s stock rose 3.26%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 1.32M shares with $55.67M value, up from 323,001 last quarter. Globus Med Inc now has $5.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 981,924 shares traded or 63.80% up from the average. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology

Among 5 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CACI Int`l has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $239.67’s average target is 5.21% above currents $227.8 stock price. CACI Int`l had 10 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. See CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $260.0000 Initiates Coverage On

18/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $258.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $223.0000 New Target: $269.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Citi New Target: $200.0000 230.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $224 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $227 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $225.0000 250.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 215.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 260.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CACI +1.6% on bullish Barclays start – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CACI targets raised after investor day – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI to Host Investor Day in New York City on September 17, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CACI Awarded $443 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army in Responding to Commercial Based Technology Threats – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CACI Expands Technology and Expertise Investments in Texas Technology Corridor – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

The stock increased 1.60% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.8. About 236,047 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 18/03/2018 – CACI OFFERS $15/SHR CASH, FIXED RATIO 0.184 SHRS FOR CSRA; 20/03/2018 – CSRA: Board Determines CACI Proposal Can’t Reasonably Be Expected to Lead to Superior Proposal; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS RATINGS OF CACI INT’L INCLUDING CFR OF Ba2, OU; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS; 18/03/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 – $11.50, SAW $10.95 – $11.19

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.67 billion. The firm offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It has a 21.78 P/E ratio. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber activities of federal clients and the intelligence community.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CACI International Inc shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 168,289 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.2% stake. Regentatlantic Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 19,185 shares. Csat Investment Advisory L P reported 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,633 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 95,523 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division holds 3,497 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 4,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 7 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Campbell & Adviser reported 0.67% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 15,916 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 173,453 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 258,550 shares. Phocas accumulated 0% or 57,671 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Nuance Investments Llc decreased Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 1.28M shares to 1.95M valued at $113.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) stake by 189,776 shares and now owns 744,016 shares. Chubb Limited was reduced too.