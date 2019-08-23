Nuance Investments Has Lifted By $23.45 Million Its Lindsay (LNN) Position; One Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

One Capital Management Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 13.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. One Capital Management Llc sold 18,908 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The One Capital Management Llc holds 124,280 shares with $3.43M value, down from 143,188 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $250.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 17.10 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 15/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Nuance Investments Llc increased Lindsay Corp (LNN) stake by 2567.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc acquired 244,264 shares as Lindsay Corp (LNN)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 253,776 shares with $24.56 million value, up from 9,512 last quarter. Lindsay Corp now has $958.47 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 12,516 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8M; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.75 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 29.64% above currents $26.92 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

One Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IWS) stake by 8,338 shares to 147,118 valued at $12.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr stake by 138,285 shares and now owns 866,199 shares. Ishares Tr (IJS) was raised too.

Nuance Investments Llc decreased Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) stake by 126,230 shares to 230,913 valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWS) stake by 101,697 shares and now owns 4,813 shares. Dentsply Sirona Inc was reduced too.

