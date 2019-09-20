Nuance Investments Has Increased By $44.28 Million Its Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stake; Hyster-yale Materials Handling (HY) Sentiment Is 0.96

Nuance Investments Llc increased Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) stake by 195.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc acquired 1.43M shares as Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 2.16 million shares with $67.07 million value, up from 729,447 last quarter. Werner Enterprises Inc now has $2.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 95,919 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: MOST EM ECONOMIES TO KEEP BENEFITTING FROM WORLD GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – Werner Herzog’s Week: From Pioneer Works to the Peruvian Jungle; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: PROTECTIONISM SO FAR NOT POINTING TO TRADE WAR; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 15/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences

Hyster-yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 50 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 52 sold and reduced their stock positions in Hyster-yale Materials Handling Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 7.60 million shares, up from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hyster-yale Materials Handling Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 36 Increased: 37 New Position: 13.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. for 90,071 shares. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owns 61,022 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 0.35% invested in the company for 541,283 shares. The Virginia-based Chase Investment Counsel Corp has invested 0.34% in the stock. Karpas Strategies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 13,945 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Werner Enterprises has $42 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33's average target is 20.67% above currents $34.25 stock price.

