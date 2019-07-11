Nuance Investments Has Increased By $18.59 Million Its Werner Enterprises (WERN) Holding; Shorts at Prothena Plc – Ordinary Shares (PRTA) Lowered By 1.91%

Prothena Corporation Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PRTA) had a decrease of 1.91% in short interest. PRTA’s SI was 3.84M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.91% from 3.92M shares previously. With 424,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Prothena Corporation Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s short sellers to cover PRTA’s short positions. The SI to Prothena Corporation Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 10.91%. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 158,366 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 2B PRONTO Study Did Not Meet Its Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 24/05/2018 – Prothena To Lay Off More Than Half Its Staff As Part Of Reorganization — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: PROTHENA SEES WORKFORCE AT 63 POSITIONS AFTER REORG; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Expects Its 2018 Net Cash Burn From Operating and Investing Activities to Be $40M-$50M; 23/04/2018 – WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS WILL BE WORKING WITH PROTHENA CORP ON ITS STRATEGY BEYOND ITS PRONTO TRIAL INVESTIGATING NEOD001 IN AL AMYLOIDOSIS; 29/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORP PLC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $50 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Nuance Investments Llc increased Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) stake by 299.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc acquired 546,817 shares as Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)’s stock declined 6.15%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 729,447 shares with $24.91 million value, up from 182,630 last quarter. Werner Enterprises Inc now has $2.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 962,951 shares traded or 36.01% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 19/04/2018 – CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) CLXC.ST – OSCAR WERNER ASSUMES HIS ROLE AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 18/05/2018 – WERNER – ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE; 10/04/2018 – Werner, a campaign strategist at Public Citizen, is attending the hearing to draw attention to the social network’s failure to stop the misuse of its site during the 2016 presidential election; 21/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 36C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 727,780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Smithfield Company holds 60 shares. Northern Corp invested 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 4,700 are owned by Optimum Advsr. 38,582 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 9,785 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 17,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 2.83M shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has 1.73 million shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp invested in 0% or 942 shares. Lazard Asset Llc invested in 111,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% or 26,100 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 30,475 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) stake by 88,649 shares to 107,878 valued at $14.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) stake by 1.37 million shares and now owns 1.19 million shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The company has market cap of $382.96 million. It is developing antibody product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F.

