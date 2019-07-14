Nuance Investments Has Increased Amphenol New (APH) Holding; As Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Stock Rose, Holder Eaton Vance Management Increased Its Stake

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 126,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 920,711 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.95 million, up from 793,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.05. About 784,200 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 60,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,331 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 379,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 655,738 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 383,701 shares to 719,200 shares, valued at $206.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 31,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.89M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technology has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Pggm Invests reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Invesco holds 114,811 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 50,360 shares. First Republic invested in 39,362 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eii Mgmt Inc reported 12,330 shares. Sei Invests holds 510,891 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Com reported 2.29M shares. 4.73M are held by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 7,542 shares. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 7,124 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Partners Lc, California-based fund reported 38,632 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 1.50M shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1.37 million shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $47.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 115,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,859 shares, and cut its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW).