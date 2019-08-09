Nuance Investments Has Decreased Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holding as Share Value Rose; As General Electric (GE) Stock Price Rose, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Lowered Stake

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 19,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1080.12. About 277 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 13.33M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form S-8; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BLN – $10 BLN DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Bus: GE earnings major issue before Opening Bell

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 5,554 shares. Art Limited Liability invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 752 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 2,725 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 184 shares. Eaton Vance owns 850 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service reported 0.04% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,290 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 72,655 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 101,282 shares to 966,386 shares, valued at $55.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 13,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Mondaq.com which released: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” on July 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “White Mountains to Hold 2019 Annual Investor Information Meeting on June 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “White Mountains Makes Minority Investment in Elementum Advisors, LLC – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Frank Bazos To Join White Mountains As Executive Vice President And Head Of M&A – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MediaAlpha Announces Strategic Investment from Insignia Capital Group – Business Wire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Ltd accumulated 4.14M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Brave Asset Management has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 45,742 are owned by Greatmark Inc. Manchester Ltd Liability accumulated 24,673 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Css Il invested in 840,039 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca stated it has 25,684 shares. Gabelli & Invest Advisers reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 79,989 are owned by Lynch Assoc In. Harvest Management holds 16,995 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 1.10M shares stake. Ironwood Investment Counsel holds 0.66% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 168,438 shares. Twin Mngmt stated it has 21,650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Llc reported 220,334 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan owns 0.92% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 179,400 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019, Barrons.com published: “GE Stock Will Rise as GE Power is Revitalized, Blair Analyst Says – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) agreed to sell a majority stake in a solar-energy business to BlackRock – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 18, 2019.