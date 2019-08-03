Nuance Investments Has Decreased Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Position by $9.22 Million; Share Price Rose; Cutler Investment Counsel Lifted Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) by $7.24 Million

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.82M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 113,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 301,847 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54M, down from 415,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 1.52M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX)

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Shares for $3.03M were sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 25.21 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 75,877 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $54.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN).