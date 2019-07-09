Nuance Investments Has Cut Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stake by $11.79 Million; Share Price Declined; Lourd Capital Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Stake as Shares Rose

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 54.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 4,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,564 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 7,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.7. About 1.79 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc analyzed 88,649 shares as the company's stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,878 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43M, down from 196,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.46. About 308,979 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.54 million for 12.95 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

