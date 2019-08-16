Nuance Investments Has Boosted Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $1.04 Million; Stock Value Declined; Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holder Granahan Investment Management Decreased Position

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 13,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 85,764 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 72,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 164,174 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 62,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 832,164 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34 million, down from 895,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 20,109 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 250,201 shares to 566,909 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 79,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Trade Desk Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Endurant Lp reported 0.7% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) or 28,500 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 1.28M shares stake. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 10,038 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). D E Shaw & reported 208,367 shares. Bessemer Inc has 104,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 40,048 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Invest Gp LP has 0.17% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 1,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 170,270 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 26,900 shares. 198,804 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Limited Com has 0.12% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2,800 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 1,495 shares. Bamco New York stated it has 1,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sol Mgmt Communication holds 0.26% or 11,606 shares in its portfolio. Skba Llc has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Johnson Fincl invested in 1,373 shares. Moreover, Nuance Invests Ltd Company has 0.36% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 85,764 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 6,149 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Somerset Trust Com holds 0.02% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 4,465 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge holds 9,455 shares. 2,655 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Adirondack Tru holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 1.22 million shares.