Nuance Investments Has Boosted Holding in Sanderson Farms (SAFM) by $3.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Lifted Its Stake

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 159.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 24,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,040 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 15,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 713,113 shares traded or 89.89% up from the average. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Revised Proposal Provides LaSalle’s Common Hldrs With the Option to Elect to Receive Cash Up to a Maximum of 20%; 08/04/2018 – Scout.com: Source: LaSalle to hire Villanova assistant Ashley Howard; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – AMENDED ITS BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark Acquires SaaS-based Real Estate Asset Management Co Stessa; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades LaSalle, IL GO Debt To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; 27/03/2018 – JLL SPARK BUYS SAAS-BASED REAL ESTATE ASSET MGMT CO. STESSA; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE – ON MAY 16, CO, UNITS EXECUTED AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MULTICURRENCY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 21, 2016; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE PURCHASE FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 24,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.04 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $140.83. About 280,902 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 74,648 shares to 262,246 shares, valued at $34.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 19,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,689 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

