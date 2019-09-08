Nuance Investments Decreased Its Walmart (WMT) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by $22.24 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 1.04M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – UNIT MINETEC ENTERS INTO CONTRACT TO SUPPLY FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 15/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L CEO MACKENZIE SAYS CO IS MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EXIT FROM ITS ONSHORE US BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO OPERATE BLOCK WITH SPAIN’S CEPSA, AND ONE OF TWO BLOCKS WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 115,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 7,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 123,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.35 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Walmart is near a deal to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates Team up to Expand Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Program; 12/05/2018 – Walmart says Flipkart could go public in as early as four years – filing; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP, INDIA’S INNOVATIVE ECOMMERCE COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Is SoftBank reviewing decision to sell stake?; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Sainsbury’s tie-up under new scrutiny, over 100 MPs criticise changes to staff pay – The Times; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. NET SALES $77,748 MLN VS $75,436 MLN

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Td Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aviva Plc owns 531,880 shares. Asset Management reported 22,725 shares stake. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.3% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ingalls Snyder Ltd has invested 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gradient invested in 4,648 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kistler reported 1,331 shares. M Secs has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,459 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 7,810 shares stake. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 3,346 shares stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Inc owns 33,000 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,534 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.73% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 24,241 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $154.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05B for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.