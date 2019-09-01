Nuance Investments Decreased Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Position by $11.79 Million; Share Price Rose; Indaba Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position in Mdc Partners (MDCA) as Stock Price Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 53,534 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 88,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 107,878 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43 million, down from 196,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $144.58. About 577,480 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset Inc stated it has 257,631 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory accumulated 153,820 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 29,121 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 71,481 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 175,238 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 153,603 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 500 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 4,987 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 15,884 shares. 129,274 were accumulated by Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Stanley Mgmt Lc reported 1.54 million shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 9,636 shares. 536,761 are held by Northern Corporation. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. Shares for $51,891 were bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE on Monday, May 13. 23,820 shares valued at $51,689 were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G on Thursday, March 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 149,162 shares. Miles Inc accumulated 1,541 shares. Schroder Inv Group Inc has 292,928 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 71 were reported by Smithfield Tru. Guardian Life Of America reported 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Leuthold Group has 72,401 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 4,520 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 6,942 shares. Endurance Wealth owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Usa Portformulas Corp has invested 0.76% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 15,250 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.05% or 3,655 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,539 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 495,300 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% or 9,152 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 75,877 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $54.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 10,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).