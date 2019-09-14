Nuance Investments Decreased Its Holding in Sjw Group (SJW) by $11.39 Million as Stock Rose; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 4,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58 million, up from 13,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-MBDA CEO BOUVIER SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, NOT TAKEOVERS TO GAIN ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 189,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The institutional investor held 744,016 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.21 million, down from 933,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.66. About 86,175 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water File Applications with Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and Maine Public; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Believes SJW Group Merger Is in Best Interest of Connecticut Water Hldrs; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – NEW COMPANY EXPECTS TO PURSUE A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $100 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water File Applications with Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and Maine Public Utilities Commission for Approval of Merger of Equals; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 25/04/2018 – SJW Group 1Q EPS 6c; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – HAS RIGHT UNDER AMENDED MERGER DEAL TO REVIEW & NEGOTIATE ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS RECEIVED FROM THIRD PARTIES UNTIL JULY 14; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY TO URGE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST” SJW GROUP MERGER PROPOSAL, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – SJW SAYS CONNECTICUT WATER DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE DURING 4Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 0.39% more from 17.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Llc accumulated 5,575 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 0.01% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 25,931 shares. 275,518 were reported by First Manhattan. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability has 8,971 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications holds 0.02% or 3,202 shares. Schroder Inv Grp has 0.01% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). West Oak Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0% or 7,239 shares. Chatham Capital Inc holds 0.36% or 23,792 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company owns 120,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 24,182 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Raymond James Fin Service Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 3,555 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 7,043 shares.

More notable recent SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SJW Group Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SJW Group Announces 2018 Annual and Fourth Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SJW Group Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SJW Group lower on pricing equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.22 million shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $73.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 38,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 26.85% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $22.47M for 21.73 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. clears F-35 jet sale to Poland – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 19,228 shares to 24,996 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 118,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,141 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).