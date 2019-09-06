Nuance Investments Decreased Its Holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by $4.04 Million; Bb&T Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 126,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 230,913 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 357,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 852,566 shares traded or 19.89% up from the average. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 51,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 315,285 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31M, up from 263,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 7.94 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley joins turning tide on UK equities; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 11/05/2018 – FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES INC FSCT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Has Fully Committed Debt Financing From Morgan Stanley, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 22/05/2018 – Congress votes to ease post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO SAYS GEOPOLITICAL RISKS, TRADE TENSIONS, DEBATE ON YIELDS ARE AFFECTING INVESTOR SENTIMENT; 18/04/2018 – Gorman Tempers Euphoria After Morgan Stanley’s Record Quarter; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Boyfriend found guilty in stabbing of Morgan Freeman’s granddaughter

Analysts await Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.39 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HR’s profit will be $49.88 million for 21.31 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Daniela Seabrook to succeed Ronald de Jong as Philips’ Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi rates HTA, HR, DOC neutral in new coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.33 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 937,000 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Profund Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). 8.64 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20,337 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Davenport Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). 40,704 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 233,837 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med invested in 0.2% or 7,167 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 559,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 77,562 shares. Sandler Cap Management has 320,000 shares. Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Liability Co reported 29,316 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 423,693 shares to 522,589 shares, valued at $68.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 101,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 966,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems In (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,138 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $67.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp Of Dela (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,435 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stephens Incorporated Ar has 9,167 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gp Inc holds 0% or 141 shares. Barnett Inc invested in 950 shares. Central State Bank invested in 820 shares. 1.52M are owned by Services Automobile Association. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma accumulated 33,095 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.18% or 281,600 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 750,089 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kings Point Capital owns 7,364 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company accumulated 133,958 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Whittier Trust has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 2.81M shares.

More important recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.