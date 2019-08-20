Nuance Investments Decreased By $2.18 Million Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) Last Week

Nuance Investments Llc decreased White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) stake by 12.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc sold 2,360 shares as White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM)’s stock rose 16.84%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 17,277 shares with $15.99M value, down from 19,637 last quarter. White Mtns Ins Group Ltd now has $3.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1086.8. About 11,047 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM

Among 3 analysts covering Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zillow Group has $5000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $42.50's average target is 20.88% above currents $35.16 stock price. Zillow Group had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) earned "Hold" rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 8. Canaccord Genuity maintained Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) on Thursday, August 8 with "Buy" rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kudu Investment Management Acquires Minority Stake In Wealth Manager First Long Island Investors – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity. $459,223 worth of stock was bought by Tanner David Allen on Tuesday, March 26.

Nuance Investments Llc increased Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) stake by 27,646 shares to 704,875 valued at $45.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 153,233 shares and now owns 214,155 shares. Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 1,556 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Lc accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Citigroup owns 4,324 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 7,820 shares. Moreover, World has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Moreover, Columbia Asset has 0.05% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 184 shares. 1,155 were reported by Parsons Management Ri. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 796 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). First Mercantile Tru Co has invested 0.08% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Prospector Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.79% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 598 shares. Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 5,387 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel reported 2,716 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.31 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 204,818 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has declined 11.52% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ZG News: 07/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group First Quarter 2018 Revenue Increased 22% Year-Over-Year; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 19/04/2018 – Mortgage Denial Rates Fall, but Racial Gap Persists: Black Applicants Twice as Likely as Whites to be Denied a Conventional Loan; 17/05/2018 – Federal Tax Cut Will Inject Nearly $40 Billion into the Housing Market

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Potential Risks and Rewards to Zillow’s New Home-Flipping Business – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Zillow Group (ZG) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zillow Group (ZG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zillow Group (ZG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow Group Revenue Surges 84% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.