Nuance Investments Cut Stake in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) by $11.79 Million as Shares Rose; Lazard Asset Management Has Cut Its Portland Genera (POR) Position by $390,507 as Stock Value Rose

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Portland Genera (POR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 7,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 21,160 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 28,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Portland Genera for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 341,318 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 88,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 107,878 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43M, down from 196,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $146.8. About 317,026 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Nation (NYSE:FIS) by 8,982 shares to 87,931 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 268,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo Adr New (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.03% or 362,400 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,942 shares. Rare reported 861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dean Cap Management has 1.29% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 14,810 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 735 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% or 10,000 shares. M&T Financial Bank owns 4,286 shares. Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 1.27M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 122,301 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.75% or 178,382 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “POR or UTL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” on May 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Continues to Bet Big on Battery Storage – The Motley Fool” published on March 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PGE set to pay residential customers not to use energy – Portland Business Journal” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Opus One Solutions seeks to help utilities modernize the grid – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 1.19 million shares to 5.59M shares, valued at $53.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 38,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1.01M shares. Millennium Lc invested in 0% or 2,761 shares. Da Davidson Com has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Polar Capital Llp invested in 330,000 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Glenview Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.46% or 2.06M shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 32,682 shares. 1.17 million were accumulated by Epoch Investment Prtn. Capital Fund Management has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & reported 74,470 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 134 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 344,674 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd has 2,149 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.