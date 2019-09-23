Nuance Investments Cut Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stake; Dsam Partners Llp Decreased Autodesk (ADSK) Holding

Dsam Partners Llp decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 43.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp sold 58,519 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 74,690 shares with $12.17M value, down from 133,209 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $33.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 498,627 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95

Nuance Investments Llc decreased Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) stake by 35.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc sold 418,457 shares as Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)’s stock declined 9.98%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 749,913 shares with $102.41M value, down from 1.17 million last quarter. Sanderson Farms Inc now has $3.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 119,083 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.18 million for 16.77 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual earnings per share reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold SAFM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 10.03% less from 22.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Inc Inc Llp owns 5,442 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 1,914 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% or 9,911 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company reported 3,089 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 4,900 shares. Kennedy Mgmt owns 29,328 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 1.94 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 275,463 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,383 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ws Mgmt Lllp holds 11,900 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Burney invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). C M Bidwell & Assocs holds 540 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,321 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 95,502 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc increased Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) stake by 344,052 shares to 1.53M valued at $66.70M in 2019Q2. It also upped Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) stake by 993,056 shares and now owns 1.32M shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Company has 31,200 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 4,580 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 520,327 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,954 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 338 shares. Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0.13% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 714,099 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.31% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 172,661 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 521,611 shares. 3,129 were reported by Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Luxor Capital Gp LP accumulated 7,480 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has 878,286 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Company has 200,270 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Dsam Partners Llp increased Sunrun Inc stake by 111,554 shares to 125,000 valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) stake by 19,177 shares and now owns 21,443 shares. First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 13.60% above currents $152.35 stock price. Autodesk had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $196 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 28. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 92.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.