Nuance Investments Boosted Its Stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by $18.81 Million; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wright Investors Service Trimmed Its Stake

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 16,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 2.19M shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 133,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 603,796 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.73 million, up from 470,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $155.83. About 273,262 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 88,649 shares to 107,878 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,277 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,842 shares to 8,404 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,408 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 25.13 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.