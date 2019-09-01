Nuance Investments Boosted Holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) as Stock Rose; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Market Value Declined, Neuberger Berman Group Lifted Its Position

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 5.59M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.54 million, up from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 1.05 million shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 28/03/2018 – Valley National Bancorp To Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $209.1; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY)

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 207,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 4.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.33M, up from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 71,193 shares to 152,838 shares, valued at $25.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,277 shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 67,100 shares. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 210,951 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 198,089 shares. Condor accumulated 31,242 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 609,036 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gp Plc has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Provise Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 332,616 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 37,934 shares. Amer Century accumulated 4.81M shares or 0.05% of the stock. The California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Hourglass Cap Limited Com owns 1.19% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 427,560 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 48,212 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 1.66M shares. 337,758 were accumulated by Congress Asset Ma.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Golden Gate Private Equity Incorporated has 1.86% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 4.69 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,586 shares. 9.19 million were reported by Fil. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 32,459 shares in its portfolio. Boston has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 51,774 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 451,606 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings, a New York-based fund reported 3,263 shares. 22,765 are owned by M&T Savings Bank Corporation. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).