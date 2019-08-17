Nuance Investments Boosted By $55.50 Million Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stake; Community Trust Bancorp Has 1.79 Sentiment

Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 59 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 33 reduced and sold equity positions in Community Trust Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 10.03 million shares, down from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Community Trust Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 26 Increased: 44 New Position: 15.

Nuance Investments Llc increased Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) stake by 428.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc acquired 423,693 shares as Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 522,589 shares with $68.89M value, up from 98,896 last quarter. Wabco Hldgs Inc now has $6.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 278,941 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2,211 shares. Frontier Mgmt Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 71,630 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% or 12,100 shares in its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 120,789 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 11,987 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Lc holds 0.01% or 153,088 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc accumulated 6,113 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd owns 8,206 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Boston accumulated 0.16% or 904,986 shares. Glazer Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 75,000 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Fort Lp reported 0.18% stake. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 17,403 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Omni Ptnrs Llp holds 1.07% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 73,390 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WABCO Holdings has $155 highest and $116 lowest target. $140.13’s average target is 5.97% above currents $132.24 stock price. WABCO Holdings had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Friday, March 15 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WBC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $136.5 target in Friday, March 29 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $150 target. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup maintained the shares of WBC in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $14.93 million for 12.06 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.45% negative EPS growth.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company has market cap of $720.33 million. The firm accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It has a 11.03 P/E ratio. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset financing.

Community Trust & Investment Co holds 8.8% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for 1.74 million shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. owns 66,624 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.26% invested in the company for 454,316 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.08% in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,257 shares.

The stock increased 3.53% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 30,807 shares traded or 11.98% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500.