Nuance Communications (NUAN) Valuation Declined While Bbt Capital Management Decreased by $459,920 Its Holding; Peconic Partners Has Upped Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding by $5.84 Million

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 28,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 35,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 63,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.12% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 1.18M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23M, up from 3.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 227,566 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management LP stated it has 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 913,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.81 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested in 22.66M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 25,800 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 32,459 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0% or 100 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 17,177 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm owns 35,700 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 269,100 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 626 shares. Principal Fincl Gp, a Iowa-based fund reported 25,899 shares. Marathon Cap Management stated it has 0.18% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 3,127 shares or 0% of the stock.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,275 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

