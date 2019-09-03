Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake Has Raised by Rgm Capital Llc; Nea Management Company Has Upped Its Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by $2.19 Million

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 186,744 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 876,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.67 million, up from 4.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 198,662 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $97.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 200 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Invesco stated it has 3.01 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 22.66M shares stake. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 1.22% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 26,898 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt owns 341,525 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 12,769 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp stated it has 340 shares. Mesirow Fin Investment Mgmt reported 542,745 shares stake. Pinebridge LP owns 3,745 shares. 114,644 are held by Natixis. Bbt Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 35,041 shares. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).