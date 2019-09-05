Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shares Declined While Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $790,720; Cna Financial Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Boosted by $5.47 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 49,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 268,355 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 317,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 52,671 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 218.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 202,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 295,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, up from 92,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 7.74M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – Marietta Daily: Bank of America to lay off 103 at Kennesaw office; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC – ON MARCH 22, CO ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bye, Bye, Buyer’s Remorse: Happy Homeowners Would Never Go Back to Renting – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America’s Stock May Be Heading For A World Of Pain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 25,000 shares to 451,000 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Ente by 132,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,554 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp In (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Circle reported 11,000 shares stake. Moreover, Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 8,970 shares. 15,370 were reported by Headinvest Lc. Clean Yield Group holds 125 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And holds 12,252 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.42% or 2.57M shares. Orleans Cap Management La has invested 1.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 392,726 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3.76M shares. 21,968 are held by Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Co. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 14,078 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 1.38 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 354,863 shares. 1.48 million were reported by Wedge Cap L LP Nc.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56M for 24.93 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 3.71M shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 200,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 7,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 44,838 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Limited Liability stated it has 13,108 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kirr Marbach Co Ltd Limited Liability Company In holds 2.34% or 568,050 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 457,269 shares. 10,325 were reported by Canandaigua Bancshares. Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 56,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 2.57M shares. American Century Inc owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 56,343 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 495 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Rwc Asset Llp accumulated 534,500 shares or 0.41% of the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 22,182 shares to 40,908 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 206,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Nuance’s (Nasdaq: $NUAN) China Auto Form to Demo New Automotive Innovations and iRobot (Nasdaq: $IRBT) Names New Chief Product Officer – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Share Price Has Gained 15% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Announces the Right to Convert its Convertible Debentures – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.